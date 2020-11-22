Iowa dominates Penn State on the road for third straight win

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania (KCRG) - After starting the season 0-2, Iowa is starting click at the right time. The Hawkeyes won their third consecutive game after dominating Penn State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium, 41-21. Penn State falls to 0-5 for the first time in school history.

Iowa dominated with the run game once again. Senior Mekhi Sargent finished with 101 yards and two touchdowns, Tyler Goodson also added 78 yards and a score.

Iowa trailed 7-3 after the first quarter, but the Hawkeyes responded with 28 unanswered points and took a 31-7 lead early in the third quarter.

The victory was also the 100th Big Ten win for Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. He’s just the fourth coach to reach that milestone, joining Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler and Amos Alonzo Stagg.

Iowa hosts Nebraska next Friday at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon.

