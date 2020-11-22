Advertisement

Iowa dominates Penn State on the road for third straight win

Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) breaks a tackle attempt by Penn State safety Jonathan...
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) breaks a tackle attempt by Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)(Barry Reeger | AP)
By Josh Christensen
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania (KCRG) - After starting the season 0-2, Iowa is starting click at the right time. The Hawkeyes won their third consecutive game after dominating Penn State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium, 41-21. Penn State falls to 0-5 for the first time in school history.

Iowa dominated with the run game once again. Senior Mekhi Sargent finished with 101 yards and two touchdowns, Tyler Goodson also added 78 yards and a score.

Iowa trailed 7-3 after the first quarter, but the Hawkeyes responded with 28 unanswered points and took a 31-7 lead early in the third quarter.

The victory was also the 100th Big Ten win for Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. He’s just the fourth coach to reach that milestone, joining Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler and Amos Alonzo Stagg.

Iowa hosts Nebraska next Friday at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) scores on a 33-yard touchdown run ahead of Kansas...
#17 Iowa State dominates Kansas State 45-0 to improve to 6-2
Waukon wins 2A state title
Waukon takes down Central Lyon G-LR to win program’s second state title
Waukon wins state title
Athlete of the Week: Aurora Roghair
Athlete of the Week: Aurora Roghair