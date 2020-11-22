Hy-Vee donating Thanksgiving meals to families in need

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -Eastern Iowa Hy-Vee stores are donating 1,550 Thanksgiving meals this weekend and throughout the week to help local families in need. Meal kits will include cans of corn and green beans, potatoes, stuffing mix, and a voucher for a turkey, fresh rolls and a pumpkin pie to be picked up in-store. Each kit will make a Thanksgiving meal for a family of four. The meals are being delivered by Marion Cares, a local non-profit.

In total, the grocery chain will be donating 80,000 Thanksgiving meals this year across its eight-state region.

