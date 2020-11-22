Advertisement

Hy-Vee donating Thanksgiving meals to families in need

Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -Eastern Iowa Hy-Vee stores are donating 1,550 Thanksgiving meals this weekend and throughout the week to help local families in need. Meal kits will include cans of corn and green beans, potatoes, stuffing mix, and a voucher for a turkey, fresh rolls and a pumpkin pie to be picked up in-store. Each kit will make a Thanksgiving meal for a family of four. The meals are being delivered by Marion Cares, a local non-profit.

In total, the grocery chain will be donating 80,000 Thanksgiving meals this year across its eight-state region.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

Hy-Vee donating Thanksgiving meals for families in need
Hy-Vee donating Thanksgiving meals for families in need
Shelter House prepares to open winter day shelter
Shelter House prepares to open winter day shelter
Shelter House prepares to open winter day shelter
Shelter House prepares to open winter day shelter
Justin Chambers
Jones County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person