Deaths from COVID-19 surpass 200 in last 7 days, hospitalizations see drop

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of people who were reported by Iowa officials to have died in the past week from the novel coronavirus was over 200 for the first time during any seven-day period of the pandemic, according to data provided by state officials.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 33 people were identified as having died from COVID-19 since the same time on Saturday morning, putting the state’s total since the pandemic began at 2,192. The seven-day total number of deaths from the disease is 207.

An additional 3,401 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to Iowa’s total in the last 24 hours, which is now 210,061. 116,305 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 573.

1,340 people are hospitalized due to the disease, a net decrease of 76 since Saturday morning’s report. 255 of those patients were in intensive care units, a net decrease of 18. 132 required the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of five. 186 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals during the last 24-hour reporting period.

The overall decrease in total hospitalizations was the largest single-day decrease of the pandemic so far, according to state data. However, officials do not separate out whether patients were discharged or if they died when showing a net change in the total.

8,685 people who were tested were reported by public and private labs during the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 39.2%. The positivity rate computed using this method may differ from the number on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, due to the fact that the state only releases the number of individuals who tested positive or negative for the first time, not the total number of tests including people who have tested more than once.

A total of 1,162,495 people have been tested since the beginning of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.