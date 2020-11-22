Advertisement

#17 Iowa State dominates Kansas State 45-0 to improve to 6-2

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) scores on a 33-yard touchdown run ahead of Kansas...
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) scores on a 33-yard touchdown run ahead of Kansas State linebacker Daniel Green (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Brock Purdy passed for 236 yards and three touchdowns and No. 17 Iowa State beat Kansas State 45-0 on Saturday for its most lopsided win over the Wildcats in 77 years.

Iowa State (6-2) improved to 6-1 in the Big 12, matching the school record for conference wins.

The Cyclones hadn’t had such a wide winning margin against the Wildcats since they beat them 48-0 in 1943. It was their biggest win over a Big 12 opponent since beating Kansas 45-0 three years ago.

Kansas State (4-4, 4-3), which won 11 of the previous 12 meetings, started to unravel after failing to score on an early first-and-goal from the 3.

Purdy completed 10 of his first 12 passes for 156 yards to six receivers and all three of his touchdowns.

Breece Hall was Iowa State’s leading rusher with 135 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Hall ran for touchdowns of 33 and 21 yards as the Cyclones pushed the lead to 35-0 before half.

Kansas State sputtered with quarterback Will Howard, who completed just three of his first 9 attempts and was replaced after throwing an interception late in the second quarter.

Purdy, who finished 16 for 20, also ran seven times for 59 yards.

Iowa State outgained the Wildcats 539-149.

The Wildcats were missing starting linebackers Justin Hughes and Elijah Sullivan for undisclosed reasons.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

No. 17 Iowa State will have a chance to move up after such an impressive win.

UP NEXT

Kansas State: At Baylor on Nov. 28

Iowa State: At Texas on Nov. 27

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

Iowa State tight end Chase Allen, left, celebrates his touchdown against Baylor with tight end...
No. 17 Iowa State’s tight ends living up to preseason hype
Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar warms up before of an NCAA college football game against...
Iowa State imposing stricter fan attendance limits due to COVID-19
Iowa State tight end Chase Allen, left, celebrates his touchdown against Baylor with tight end...
Cyclones overcome first half turnovers, rally to beat Baylor
Iowa State University athletic officials say a very limited number of fans will be allowed to...
Iowa State to limit number of fans allowed to attend basketball games