Some Iowa pastors oppose Governor Reynolds mask mandate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A group of Iowa Pastors are calling for Governor Reynold to reverse her mask mandate. That’s even though churches are exempt from that mandate already.

About 30 people hear Pastor Sam Jones preach at Faith Baptist Church in Hudson each Sunday. “I would say most don’t wear mask in our services” he said.

That’s because it’s not required. Not only are churches exempt from Iowa’s mask mandate, Pastor Jones is part of a group of pastors pushing against the mandate anywhere.

“It is something that is forcibly covering the image of God,” he said. “And that’s often used throughout history to put people and nations specifically in people group into submission to a governing authority.”

Jones also questions the effectiveness of mask. That’s despite overwhelming studies and guidance from medical experts showing masks prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Anytime you have gatherings of people, there is the potential for spread,” said Kaitlin Emrich, Assessment and Health Promotion Supervisor with Linn County Public Health. “So it doesn’t matter whether you’re in a church, or another setting, if there’s somebody that is infected with that virus and is infectious, there is the potential for spread.”

Jones says they will practice good hygiene but argue masks should be a choice. “There definitely is a virus,” he said. “We don’t deny that there’s a virus out there. This virus has made people sick, and people have died from the virus. What we are standing for is personal liberty.”

Leaders at Linn County Public Health says online church is a good option during the pandemic. Jones does stream service, but he feels worship is more powerful in person.

