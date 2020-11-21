Advertisement

Small chance for rain tonight and Sunday, better chance Tuesday

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Typical, November-like weather continues for the next few days.

Look for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a small chance for a quick isolated shower as a weak cold front passes by. Lows cool to the upper 20s. Into Sunday, we will hold onto a very small chance for some isolated showers, but these are not expected to amount to much. Look for more cloud cover than rain with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperatures stay seasonal, in the low to mid 40s into the work week with our next best shot at rain coming on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

Look for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a small chance for a quick isolated shower as a...
First Alert Forecast
Some clouds, a little sun.
Cooler weather in place for the weekend
Some clouds, a little sun.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Cooler weekend ahead