Small chance for rain tonight and Sunday, better chance Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Typical, November-like weather continues for the next few days.

Look for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a small chance for a quick isolated shower as a weak cold front passes by. Lows cool to the upper 20s. Into Sunday, we will hold onto a very small chance for some isolated showers, but these are not expected to amount to much. Look for more cloud cover than rain with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperatures stay seasonal, in the low to mid 40s into the work week with our next best shot at rain coming on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.