Over 30 people who died from COVID-19 added to Iowa total since Friday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The recent average daily number of people with newly-reported infections with the novel coronavirus continued a downward trend on Saturday, according to state data, while deaths continued to be added at a high pace.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 3,627 individuals with COVID-19 were added to the state’s total since the same time on Friday, which now stands at 206,660. 115,732 people are now considered recovered from the disease.

32 additional people were identified as having died from COVID-19, with the state’s total since the pandemic began now at 2,159.

1,416 people are hospitalized due to the disease, a net decrease of 31 since Friday morning’s report. 273 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net decrease of two. 137 require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of seven. 200 people were newly-admitted to hospitals in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

9,141 people who were tested were reported by public and private labs since Friday. The positivity rate for that batch of tests was 39.7%, consistent with the last few days in the state. The positivity rate computed using this method may differ from the number on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, due to the fact that the state only releases the number of individuals who tested positive or negative for the first time, not the total number of tests including people who have tested more than once.

A total of 1,153,810 people have been tested since the pandemic began.

