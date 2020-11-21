Advertisement

Mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas; at least 8 dead

Afghans inspect a damaged house after a mortar shell attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday,...
Afghans inspect a damaged house after a mortar shell attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Multiple rockets were fired around Kabul residential areas Saturday.(Rahmat Gul | AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
By TAMEEM AKHGAR, Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least 23 mortar shells targeted different residential areas in Kabul, killing at least eight people and wounding 31 others.

An Interior Ministry spokesperson says the shells were fired from two vehicles early Saturday. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The mortar barrage comes as representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban continue to hold talks in Qatar, though progress has been slow. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to press for a reduction in violence in his meetings with both sides on Saturday, though the Taliban have mostly ignored such previous requests.

