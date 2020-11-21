Advertisement

Man struck by car, killing him, southwest of Muscatine

Published: Nov. 21, 2020
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle on a highway near Muscatine, according to law enforcement.

At around 6:17 a.m. on Saturday, the Muscatine Police Department was sent to the 3600 block of Grandview Avenue, also known as U.S. Highway 61, after a person called to report that she hit a pedestrian. Officers believe that a 2007 Mercury Mariner was driving southbound on the highway when the vehicle struck Cody Robert Terpenning, 33, of Muscatine. The vehicle was changing lanes when it hit Terpenning in the roadway, according to police.

Terpenning was killed due to the collision. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

