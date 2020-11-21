Fixing common cooking mistakes on Thanksgiving Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today we are talking all about ways you can fix some common Thanksgiving cooking mistakes.

I know a lot of people are rethinking their typical Thanksgiving plan. Maybe cooking less for fewer people which might throw your whole game plan off. So if you find it’s Thanksgiving day and you’ve made a few mistakes hopefully the three tips I have today will help you salvage those items so you can still have a happy Thanksgiving.

My very first tip revolves around turkey or whatever poultry item you are serving. So if you find that it’s done too soon or it’s slightly overcooked and is a little bit dry ... pull out a crockpot or slow cooker with a little bit of broth or stock. Slice your turkey - put it in your slow cooker - add some broth - add some extra fresh herbs if you have them around for some extra little flavor. Keep it either on low or warm just so you are keeping that turkey warm for when it’s time to serve and it’s also making it moist with that stock or broth so it’s really a win-win here.

Next tip is if you find your stuffing is a little dry or even a little gummy because you’ve stirred it too much ... you make stuffing muffins. All you need for these is your stuffing or dressing mix - again your broth and stock and a couple of eggs. Mix them all together and put them in muffin tins. Bake at 360 for fifteen to twenty minutes. You’re really just looking for that egg to set and really tighten everything else. I do recommend adding some extra seasoning to your dressing or stuffing if you are making them into muffins. You do dilute the flavor just a little bit with that broth and the egg. So again throw in whatever you have on hand. Fresh herbs - dried herbs all work really well just to season it a little more. And this works really well too for leftovers if you wanna eat your dressing or stuffing the next day but maybe wanna eat it in a little different way ... this works really really well.

My last tip is if you find that your gravy is just a little bit lackluster - so either it’s lacking a little bit of flavor or depth of flavor or maybe even color - a few splashes of soy sauce will actually fix all of those things. So soy sauce is known for having a deep umami flavor which is that deep rich meaty flavor that we really like in things like gravy. So adding a few splashes also gives it a nice dark brown color. I always recommend using a reduced-sodium soy sauce - but add a few splashes - taste it - add a couple more and it really should fix a lot of the gravy problems that you run into.

So, hopefully, these will salvage your meal if you have a new game plan or if you find you’ve made just a couple of mistakes on Thanksgiving day. If you have any questions, email Whitney here.

