Advertisement

Cooler weather in place for the weekend

By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A good deal of cloudiness will be with us today, except for those lucky enough to live north of Highway 20.

Up in the north, clouds will be shared with some sunshine at times, while areas to the south are more likely to see mostly cloudy skies. Highs reach the low to mid 40s. Sunday brings the slight chance of an isolated shower, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies for most of the day and mid 40s for highs. Winds pick up a bit in the afternoon from the northwest, adding an extra chill to end the weekend.

The next chance of significant rain arrives by Tuesday, where totals could exceed 0.50″ across a wide area. As of now, it looks like that rain should end Tuesday night.

Beyond, dry conditions exist for the remainder of the week. Highs, overall, will be slightly above or pretty close to normal for the rest of the 9-day forecast.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

Some clouds, a little sun.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Cooler weekend ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Expect increasing cloud cover throughout the day today for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs...
Cool and cloudy weekend ahead