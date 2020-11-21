Cooler weather in place for the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A good deal of cloudiness will be with us today, except for those lucky enough to live north of Highway 20.

Up in the north, clouds will be shared with some sunshine at times, while areas to the south are more likely to see mostly cloudy skies. Highs reach the low to mid 40s. Sunday brings the slight chance of an isolated shower, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies for most of the day and mid 40s for highs. Winds pick up a bit in the afternoon from the northwest, adding an extra chill to end the weekend.

The next chance of significant rain arrives by Tuesday, where totals could exceed 0.50″ across a wide area. As of now, it looks like that rain should end Tuesday night.

Beyond, dry conditions exist for the remainder of the week. Highs, overall, will be slightly above or pretty close to normal for the rest of the 9-day forecast.

