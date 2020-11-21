Advertisement

Contestant dies after completing “Wipeout” obstacle course

(MGN)
(MGN)(KWQC)
By ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A contestant on “Wipeout” has died after completing the game show’s obstacle course.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office said Friday that the man in his 30s was declared dead at a hospital Wednesday. Neither the cause nor the man’s name have been released.

Sources close to the production who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly said the man had completed the obstacle course on the reality competition show’s set when he needed medical attention.

The former ABC show is being rebooted by TBS and production company Endemol Shine North America.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

Now she's sharing her experience battling the virus with others and hoping they take the...
Tenn. woman delivers baby while hospitalized with COVID-19
Now she's sharing her experience battling the virus with others and hoping they take the...
Tenn. woman delivers baby while hospitalized with COVID-19
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, a man holds a sign during a protest, in Cleveland....
In cities across US, voters sanction more police oversight
Afghans inspect a damaged house after a mortar shell attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday,...
Mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas; at least 8 dead