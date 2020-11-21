Contestant dies after completing “Wipeout” obstacle course

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A contestant on “Wipeout” has died after completing the game show’s obstacle course.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office said Friday that the man in his 30s was declared dead at a hospital Wednesday. Neither the cause nor the man’s name have been released.

Sources close to the production who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly said the man had completed the obstacle course on the reality competition show’s set when he needed medical attention.

The former ABC show is being rebooted by TBS and production company Endemol Shine North America.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.