Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man pries open alligator’s mouth to save puppy

By WINK Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTERO, Fla. (WINK) - Video shows a man jumping into action to save his puppy from the grip of an alligator.

“He just came out like a missile,” Richard Wilbanks said.

He didn’t think twice before he jumped into the water, wrestling the alligator to save his puppy Gunner’s life.

“They’re like children to us,” Richard Wilbanks said.

He pried opened the alligator’s mouth until it released his dog. Even after being dragged under water in the alligator’s jaws, Gunner is doing just fine.

“They had one little puncture wound. My hands were just chewed up,” Richard Wilbanks said. “But I was able to save Gunner’s life.”

The terrifying encounter was recorded due to a partnership between the Florida Wildlife Federation and the fStop Foundation.

“The video was jarring,” said Meredith Budd, the regional policy director at the Florida Wildlife Foundation.

The cameras, set up as part of a campaigned called Sharing the Landscape, typically capture videos of animals like deer or bobcats.

Their goal is to help people appreciate and understand the wildlife they live near. By doing so, they hope it helps reduce the conflicts that can sometimes happen between people and nature.

“It gives us a new appreciation. We do need to be aware they are wild animals,” Louise Wilbanks said. “They’re not here for our benefit. We’re very lucky to share the space with them.”

Gunner is now a little hesitant getting near the water, but Richard Wilbanks calls it a learning experience. He keeps Gunner away from the water now, and always on a leash.

“Keep your guard up, enjoy, but don’t get too close,” Louise Wilbanks said.

The Wilbanks decided not to call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission because he says it’s the alligator’s home that it was doing what an alligator does to survive.

Copyright 2020 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

AAA estimates up to 50 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. That's only a ten...
Thanksgiving travelers still determined to fly despite CDC recommendations
AAA estimates up to 50 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. That's only a ten...
Thanksgiving travelers still determined to fly despite CDC recommendations
Stuffing muffins.
Fixing common cooking mistakes on Thanksgiving Day
Long-term care facility
COVID-19 positive care facility workers allowed to continue working as last resort
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020 file photo, outgoing Minnesota State Senate President Senate...
Many GOP lawmakers shrug off Statehouse mask-wearing rules