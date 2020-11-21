Advertisement

Activists present Gov. Reynolds with pandemic report cards

By KCCI
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - An advocacy group took hundreds of postcards to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ official residence in Iowa on Friday, each grading her handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to television station KCCI, the Iowa CCI Action Fund asked Iowans to fill out the cards and hand-delivered them to Terrace Hill on Friday afternoon.

The group itself gave Reynolds’ a failing grade for her management of the crisis, calling her leadership “reckless.”

