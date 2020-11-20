Advertisement

Unemployment rate in Iowa drops to 3.6 percent in October

Last week people filing for unemployment in Iowa increased from the previous week.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reported the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.6 percent in October.

The number of Iowans who were unemployed dropped to 58,500 in October. That number is down from the 78,700 unemployed Iowans in September.

The drop in the unemployment rate in October is a ray of sunshine and demonstrates that Iowa continues to recover economically from the effects of the pandemic,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development.

Iowa Workforce Development reports that November through February are months that traditionally see the most unemployment claims due to seasonal layoffs in construction, agriculture, landscaping and manufacturing. Townsend said there are more than 72,000 job openings posted on iowaworks.gov.

Iowa’s jobless rate was 2.8 percent one year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 6.9 percent last month.

