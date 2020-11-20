Theo Kolie scores five touchdowns to lead Regina to Class A state title

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - It had been awhile, but Iowa City Regina claimed its eighth state title in program history, first since 2015, after beating Grundy Center 52-28 in the Class A championship game on Thursday afternoon.

The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter, but the Regals closed out the first half with 24 unanswered points. Senior running back Theo Kolie set a new Class A state championship record with five touchdowns.

