Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls to continue serving Thanksgiving Day meals

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -The Salvation Army of Waterloo and Cedar Falls will make a few changes to allow themselves to continue their tradition of serving Thanksgiving Day meals despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Meals will be served drive-thru style at the organization’s 89 Franklin Street location in Waterloo on Thanksgiving between 11:30 A.M. and 1:00 P.M.

The Salvation Army will enforce a one-way traffic pathway. Those picking up a meal will enter on Logan Avenue and pull around to the west side of the building where they will receive a hot turkey dinner, sides and dessert before exiting on Franklin Street.

Guests are asked to remain in their vehicles and wear a mask when picking up their meal.

Meals are made possible through individual donations and partner churches. They will be prepared and served by Salvation Army staff and volunteers, and all social distancing measures will be in effect.

The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign is happening now through Christmas Eve. Volunteers can sign up to ring the bell by visiting www.registertoring.com.

The campaign has a goal of $601,000, which will not only help the organization meet their needs this holiday season, but throughout 2021.

