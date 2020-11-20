Advertisement

Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls to continue serving Thanksgiving Day meals

Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -The Salvation Army of Waterloo and Cedar Falls will make a few changes to allow themselves to continue their tradition of serving Thanksgiving Day meals despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Meals will be served drive-thru style at the organization’s 89 Franklin Street location in Waterloo on Thanksgiving between 11:30 A.M. and 1:00 P.M.

The Salvation Army will enforce a one-way traffic pathway. Those picking up a meal will enter on Logan Avenue and pull around to the west side of the building where they will receive a hot turkey dinner, sides and dessert before exiting on Franklin Street.

Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls to continue serving Thanksgiving Day meals
Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls to continue serving Thanksgiving Day meals(Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls)

Guests are asked to remain in their vehicles and wear a mask when picking up their meal.

Meals are made possible through individual donations and partner churches. They will be prepared and served by Salvation Army staff and volunteers, and all social distancing measures will be in effect.

The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign is happening now through Christmas Eve. Volunteers can sign up to ring the bell by visiting www.registertoring.com.

The campaign has a goal of $601,000, which will not only help the organization meet their needs this holiday season, but throughout 2021.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

Center Point-Urbana Schools ignore CDC Close Contact definition, CRCSD plan to announce its...
Center Point-Urbana Schools ignore CDC Close Contact definition, CRCSD plan to announce its decision Friday
Pictured at Teahen Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids on Nov. 19, 2020.
Cedar Rapids funeral home prepares for ‘ever-growing death rate,’ more funerals this winter
Center Point-Urbana Schools ignore CDC Close Contact definition, CRCSD plan to announce its decision
Reasoning behind Waterloo & Cedar Falls Schools decision to go virtual surrounding Thanksgiving
Reasoning behind Waterloo & Cedar Falls Schools decision to go virtual surrounding Thanksgiving
Tyson Foods in Waterloo suspends individuals mentioned in wrongful death lawsuit
Tyson Foods in Waterloo suspends individuals mentioned in wrongful death lawsuit