Operation Quickfind: Makayla Hyche UPDATE
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -UPDATE: Makayla Hyche has been located.
****
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind alert for 14-year-old Makayla Hyche.
She’s described as black, 5″5 tall, and weighs approximately 230 lbs.
She was last seen at Foundation 2 Crisis Services at 1714 Johnson Ave NW in Cedar Rapids on Monday, November 16th at 9 P.M. wearing a blue hoodie and black pants.
Authorities say she has a mental health illness, is off her medication, and are asking the public to contact Cedar Rapids Police if they see her.
