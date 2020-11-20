Operation Quickfind: Makayla Hyche UPDATE

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -UPDATE: Makayla Hyche has been located.

****

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind alert for 14-year-old Makayla Hyche.

She’s described as black, 5″5 tall, and weighs approximately 230 lbs.

She was last seen at Foundation 2 Crisis Services at 1714 Johnson Ave NW in Cedar Rapids on Monday, November 16th at 9 P.M. wearing a blue hoodie and black pants.

Authorities say she has a mental health illness, is off her medication, and are asking the public to contact Cedar Rapids Police if they see her.

