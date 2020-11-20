Advertisement

One injured in Cedar Rapids house fire on Friday morning

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the basement of a home located at 111 Kenmore Street NE at around 9:34 a.m. on Friday.

When firefighters arrived they found an occupant on the side of the home with soot on his face. They also reported heavy fire, heat and smoke damage to the basement.

Officials did not release the name of the occupant or his condition. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital.

Firefighters searched, but did not find any other occupants.

No firefighters were injured.

