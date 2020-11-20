Advertisement

Number of Iowans who tested positive for COVID-19 surpasses 200,000 Friday

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – Iowa has reached another COVID-19 related milestone as 4,359 additional people were reported to have tested positive for the virus on Friday. That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to more than 200,000.

Additionally, 25 more Iowans were reported to have died of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s data shows a total of 203,033 Iowans who have tested positive for the virus and a total of 2,127 Iowans have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to the data the state makes available, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 40.4 percent.

For the second day in a row, the total number of Iowans hospitalized with the virus decreased. The state’s data now shows a total of 1,447 patients in the hospital with the virus. Of those patients, 207 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 276 Iowans are in the ICU and 144 are on ventilators due to the virus.

