Johnson County officials identify victim in fatal car crash near Lake MacBride State Park

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Johnson County identified the victim in a fatal car crash that occurred on Sunday.

In a news release, officials said 21-year-old Conner Moll, of Clive, crashed into a tree near the entrance of Lake MacBride State Park, at 3525 Highway 382 NE in Solon at around 11:23 p.m.

Deputies said they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Moll was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash.

