Advertisement

Iowa man donates plasma to help COVID-19 patients for the 11th time

Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCCI) - Eight months after testing positive for the coronavirus, an Iowa man has donated convalescent plasma for the eleventh time to help COVID-19 patients.

Jim Ward tested positive for COVID-19 in March. He then donated blood at LifeServe Blood Center in Urbandale after recovering in April.

LifeServe says, on average, people have antibodies 2 to 3 months after testing positive. Ward is one of a handful of people who has donated more than ten times.

If he finds out he still has antibodies, Ward will have to wait a full week before he can donate again.

It is something he says he plans on doing until he finds out he can’t anymore.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin
What does emergency use for a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
A health worker takes a sample to test for COVID-19 test at a market place in New Delhi, India,...
India virus cases pass 9M; capital’s hospitals under strain
How quickly will you get a vaccine? It depends.
How soon can you get a coronavirus vaccine?