Advertisement

India virus cases pass 9M; capital’s hospitals under strain

A health worker takes a sample to test for COVID-19 test at a market place in New Delhi, India,...
A health worker takes a sample to test for COVID-19 test at a market place in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. India's confirmed coronavirus caseload is expected to surpass 9 million on Friday as authorities in New Delhi battle to slow down the surge of infections in the city by increasing testing. The country's overall tally of confirmed cases is currently the second largest in the world behind the United States. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)(Manish Swarup | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has hit a grim milestone, recording 9 million infections.

Intensive care wards in New Delhi’s hospitals are nearly at capacity, and the city’s main crematorium is packed, as the coronavirus has surged in the Indian capital.

While the pace of recorded new cases overall in the country of 1.3 billion appears to be slowing, experts have cautioned that official figures may be offering false hope since many infections may be going undetected.

In New Delhi, the disease is on the rise, and health officials found this week that the prevalence of infections in markets was much higher than expected, and the city has added an average of 6,700 new cases each day in recent weeks.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin
What does emergency use for a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
Eight months after testing positive for the coronavirus-- an Iowa man has donated convalescent...
Iowa man donates plasma to help COVID-19 patients for the 11th time
How quickly will you get a vaccine? It depends.
How soon can you get a coronavirus vaccine?