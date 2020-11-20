Advertisement

Cooler weekend ahead

By Joe Winters
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure moves east. More moisture moves in with an area of low pressure to the south and a cold front to the west. As a result, cooler conditions with highs in the 40s are set for the weekend. Isolated shower chances exist on Sunday, but they look light in nature. A more potent system heads our way next week Tuesday. Showers are likely with this system so away alert if you or your friends family or relatives have travel plans on that day.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Expect increasing cloud cover throughout the day today for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs...
Cool and cloudy weekend ahead
Expect increasing cloud cover throughout the day today for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs...
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Cooler today, clouds build for the weekend