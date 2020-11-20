Cooler weekend ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure moves east. More moisture moves in with an area of low pressure to the south and a cold front to the west. As a result, cooler conditions with highs in the 40s are set for the weekend. Isolated shower chances exist on Sunday, but they look light in nature. A more potent system heads our way next week Tuesday. Showers are likely with this system so away alert if you or your friends family or relatives have travel plans on that day.

