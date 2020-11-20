Advertisement

Cooler today, clouds build for the weekend

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:43 AM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front has pushed across the area and this will lead to a cooler day along with a few more scattered clouds. Highs will generally be in the lower 50s north and mid-50s south. Look for a lighter wind as well. This weekend, plan on plenty of clouds in the sky along with cooler highs into the lower and middle 40s. As for rain potential, this system continues to trend drier and drier but we’ll hang onto the chance for a few showers on Sunday as a cold front comes through. Going into next week, there’s a system showing up on Tuesday as well which looks to primarily be a shower producer here as opposed to anything else. Next week’s highs will be right around normal in the 40s. Have a great weekend!

