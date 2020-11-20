Advertisement

Cool and cloudy weekend ahead

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect increasing cloud cover throughout the day today for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Overnight temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Lots of cloud cover expected this weekend, but there may be some breaks in the clouds on Saturday. It will also be cooler as highs won’t be getting past the low 40s. As far as rain chances go, the system is trending drier, but a few isolated showers are possible on Sunday as the cold front pushes through.

We will stay in the low to mid 40s through Thanksgiving and Black Friday next week. Another chance of showers comes Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Cooler weekend ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Expect increasing cloud cover throughout the day today for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs...
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Cooler today, clouds build for the weekend