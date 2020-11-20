Cool and cloudy weekend ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect increasing cloud cover throughout the day today for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Overnight temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Lots of cloud cover expected this weekend, but there may be some breaks in the clouds on Saturday. It will also be cooler as highs won’t be getting past the low 40s. As far as rain chances go, the system is trending drier, but a few isolated showers are possible on Sunday as the cold front pushes through.

We will stay in the low to mid 40s through Thanksgiving and Black Friday next week. Another chance of showers comes Tuesday.

