City of Marion compiling list for “Light the Night” holiday lights tour

Christmas Light Displays
Christmas Light Displays(MGN)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Marion, Marion Parks and Recreation and Marion Chamber are looking to form a list of home and property owners that plan on putting up festive holiday decorations for this year’s “Light the Night” holiday lights tour.

Decorators are asked to submit their address so others can enjoy their displays.

”We know many holiday traditions will look different this year,” said Jill Ackerman, president of the Marion Chamber of Commerce, in a statment. “But there’s something magical about seeing the twinkling lights and creating new traditions. Our hope is to create a safe and memorable opportunity for all ages to enjoy.”

To encourage participation, a combined total of $1,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to residential and business entries as determined by a panel of judges.

Two People’s Choice award winners, selected by the community through online voting, will have a chance to win $250 each in Uptown Dollars.

To submit your home, business or property address, fill out the form at www.cityofmarion.org/holidaylights by December 1st at 4 P.M.

A map will be published and available at www.cityofmarion.org/holidaylights by December 4th at 4 P.M.

