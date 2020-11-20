Cedar Rapids schools to follow Linn County “close contact” guidelines, considering another remote learning waiver

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District will now follow guidelines from Linn County instead of the state when it comes to “close contact.”

The state’s guidelines say people don’t need to quarantine if they’re wearing a mask when they are around someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

However, under Linn County Public Health’s definition of “close contact,” a person should quarantine even if they were wearing a mask. The county’s stricter definition comes from the CDC, and will likely lead to more students needing to quarantine.

The Iowa Department of Public Health ignores those recommendations.

Infectious disease doctor Megan Srinivas said those recommendations are the scientific consensus to stop the virus from spreading.

”Any major scientific institute who has experience in this field and can look at the evidence based medicine we have out there would say quarantine would be for anybody who’s been exposed, and a mask doesn’t give you 100 percent effective protection,” Srinivas said.

Additionally, Cedar Rapids Schools said they are considering whether to ask for another 14 day waiver for virtual learning from the state.

The district said it will make a final decision on Tuesday.

