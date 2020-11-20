Cedar Rapids school superintendent announced as finalist for national award

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent Noreen Bush has been announced as a finalist for a national award honoring women in school leadership roles.

The School Superintendents Association selected Bush for the 2021 Women in School Leadership Award.

Bush is being considered along with Elizabeth Lolli in Dayton, Ohio

Candidates are judged on meeting the needs of students, professional improvement, communication and community involvement.

The winner will be announced at the virtual AASA conference on education scheduled for February 18-19, 2021.

