Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee robbed at gunpoint

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after the Hy-Vee at 3235 Oakland Road NE reported an armed robbery on Thursday evening.

In a news release, officials said an employee working in the wine and spirits area of the store reported being robbed at gunpoint at around 7:30 p.m.

Responding officers searched the area for a black male suspect wearing a black sweatshirt and black facemask, but were not able to locate him.

No one was injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime are asked to contact the Cedar Rapids police department or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463). Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and the tip.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin
What does emergency use for a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
Noreen Bush (Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Community School District)
Cedar Rapids school superintendent announced as finalist for national award
Johnson County officials identify victim in fatal car crash near Lake MacBride State Park
Last week people filing for unemployment in Iowa increased from the previous week.
Unemployment rate in Iowa drops to 3.6 percent in October
power outage
Alliant Energy restores power to customers in Cedar Rapids Friday morning