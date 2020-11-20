Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee robbed at gunpoint

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after the Hy-Vee at 3235 Oakland Road NE reported an armed robbery on Thursday evening.

In a news release, officials said an employee working in the wine and spirits area of the store reported being robbed at gunpoint at around 7:30 p.m.

Responding officers searched the area for a black male suspect wearing a black sweatshirt and black facemask, but were not able to locate him.

No one was injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime are asked to contact the Cedar Rapids police department or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463). Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and the tip.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.