Authorities in Des Moines arrest 25 in massive metro drug and weapons investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — More than two dozen people were arrested in the Des Moines area this week in a massive drug and weapons investigation.

Federal and state officers arrested 25 people Wednesday. Search warrants were executed in Des Moines, Windsor Heights, Clive, Waukee, West Des Moines and Adel.

According to the Department of Justice, investigators seized 37 firearms, 3 pounds of cocaine and 18 pounds of marijuana, among other drugs.

They also found $50,000 in cash. All 25 people arrested are facing federal drug or firearms charges.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.