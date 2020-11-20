Advertisement

Authorities in Des Moines arrest 25 in massive metro drug and weapons investigation

police
police(wagm)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — More than two dozen people were arrested in the Des Moines area this week in a massive drug and weapons investigation.

Federal and state officers arrested 25 people Wednesday. Search warrants were executed in Des Moines, Windsor Heights, Clive, Waukee, West Des Moines and Adel.

According to the Department of Justice, investigators seized 37 firearms, 3 pounds of cocaine and 18 pounds of marijuana, among other drugs.

They also found $50,000 in cash. All 25 people arrested are facing federal drug or firearms charges.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin
What does emergency use for a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
Noreen Bush (Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Community School District)
Cedar Rapids school superintendent announced as finalist for national award
Johnson County officials identify victim in fatal car crash near Lake MacBride State Park
Last week people filing for unemployment in Iowa increased from the previous week.
Unemployment rate in Iowa drops to 3.6 percent in October
power outage
Alliant Energy restores power to customers in Cedar Rapids Friday morning