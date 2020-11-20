Athlete of the Week: Aurora Roghair

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week’s KCRG TV9 Athlete of the Week is Iowa City West senior swimmer Aurora Roghair. Roghair helped the Trojans to their best ever finish at the state meet last weekend while also setting two state records, one in the 500 freestyle and then as part of the 400 yard freestyle relay. Roghair is headed to Stanford next year and was thrilled to end her high school career on a high note.

