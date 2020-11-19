Advertisement

Will social distancing weaken my immune system?

Will social distancing weaken my immune system? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin(Peter Hamlin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
(AP) - Health experts say you don’t need to worry that social distancing is weakening your immune system.

Our immune systems are hard at work even when we’re 6 feet apart from others or stuck at home all day.

A variety of germs keep our immune systems active when we’re indoors and outdoors. Childhood vaccinations and other built-up immunity are long-lived and won’t disappear because of short-term lifestyle changes.

Experts say anyone worried about their immune health during the pandemic should get a seasonal flu shot and practice habits like stress management, healthy eating, regular exercise and good sleep.

