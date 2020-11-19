Advertisement

Widespread 60s likely today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today continues to look like the nicest of the week! Plan on highs well into the 60s this afternoon. While this is below record levels, days like these do not come around often in the back half of November. It’ll be breezy again with a gusty southwest wind through the day. Tonight into tomorrow, a cold front slowly sinks south, increasing the clouds and dropping the temperatures. Plan on highs into the lower 50s tomorrow. This weekend system continues on track, though looks like it may be trending slightly slower. This would lead to the best chance of light rain occurring Saturday night into Sunday morning. Both days this weekend look chilly with highs only in the lower 40s.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Expect a mix of sun and clouds and winds with will gusty again throughout the day. Southwest...
Today is the warmest day of the week, highs in the 60s
Expect a mix of sun and clouds and winds with will gusty again throughout the day. Southwest...
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast