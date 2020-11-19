Widespread 60s likely today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today continues to look like the nicest of the week! Plan on highs well into the 60s this afternoon. While this is below record levels, days like these do not come around often in the back half of November. It’ll be breezy again with a gusty southwest wind through the day. Tonight into tomorrow, a cold front slowly sinks south, increasing the clouds and dropping the temperatures. Plan on highs into the lower 50s tomorrow. This weekend system continues on track, though looks like it may be trending slightly slower. This would lead to the best chance of light rain occurring Saturday night into Sunday morning. Both days this weekend look chilly with highs only in the lower 40s.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.