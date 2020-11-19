Advertisement

University of Iowa offers fan cutouts to fill Carver-Hawkeye Arena

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced on Thursday it will offer fan cutouts to fill Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The university said 20 percent of the revenue from the cutouts will go toward University of Iowa Dance Marathon, and the rest will go to the I-Club General Scholarship Fund for all student-athletes.

Prices for students are $35 for students, $50 for season ticket holders and $70 for non-season ticket holders.

Fans can also purchase a cutout for $250 that will be signed by head coaches Tom Brands, Lisa Bluder or Fran McCaffery after the season.

For more information, click here.

