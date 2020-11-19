Advertisement

Unemployment claims increase in Iowa over the last week

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reported a total of 6,312 initial unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between November 8 and November 14.

That’s an increase of 1,095 from last week’s adjusted initial claims number.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims totaled 35,242, a slight increase from the previous reporting period.

IWD reported that nearly 44.1 percent of claimants indicated their unemployment claims were not COVID-19 related. IWD says November through February are normally the months with the most unemployment claims due to seasonal layoffs in construction, agriculture, landscaping and manufacturing.

IowaWORKS centers will temporarily halt in-person services due to Governor Reynolds’ recent Disaster Emergency Proclamation. Job search activities can be done at IowaWORKS.gov.

For more information on this week’s unemployment data, click here.

