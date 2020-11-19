Advertisement

Today is the warmest day of the week, highs in the 60s

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our warmest day of the week will be today, as temperatures rise into the 60s across eastern Iowa. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and winds with will gusty again throughout the day. Southwest wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Cloud cover will increase overnight tonight as a system pushes through the area and could bring increasing cloud cover for Friday, which will drop temperatures into the low 50s.

A slower track for this weekend’s system, which means the main impact looks to the second half of Saturday and into Sunday. This weekend will be chilly as highs drop back down into the 40s, which is around average for this time of year.

