Small Business Saturday event to continue in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Small businesses were some of the hardest impacted during the COVID 19 pandemic. Some have closed, and others are struggling to keep their doors open. That’s why the Mount Vernon Small Business Saturday Committee wants to continue with its Shop Small event.

For the last 8 years, thousands of people went, shop-to-shop, buying holiday gifts and supporting mom and pop shops during the Mount Vernon Shop Small event. But in the pandemic where Iowans are testing positive for COVID 19 at an alarming rate, change is happening in retail.

“It’s been very slow, you know, we get people in, but people are very cautious so we don’t get a lot of foot traffic,” said Denise Murphy, owner of Mount Vernon Creates.

“All small business owners right now are suffering, our entire economy is suffering,” said Andrea Gorsh, owner of Kae’s Apothecary.

Both business owners said their businesses have taken hits this year. Gorsh even closed her doors to the public and switched all sales to online from March until late October.

“Knew I couldn’t lose out on the holiday sales which was why we opened up in November and December,” she said.

Despite the threat of the virus, Shop Small in Mount Vernon is still happening.

“It’s unlike anything we’ve done for the last eight years,” said Small Business Saturday Chairperson Catherine Kennedy.

Kennedy said a lot of the sales are going to be held outside, markers will be put down to keep people distanced, masks will be required, and businesses will be in charge of how many people will be allowed in each store.

“We put some careful planning into this whole event, and we spread it out over three weekends in the hopes that we won’t have a huge crowd, a super spreader event on one particular day.”

Kennedy said hosting this event this year was going to be a delicate balance. On-one-hand, there is a looming pandemic, but on the other is people’s livelihoods and their dream businesses at stake. She said there was a real need for people to consider being a part of Small Business Saturday this year but doing so as safely as possible.

“I’m just trying to do the best I can every day,” said Gorsh.

