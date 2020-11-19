Rollover accident in Cedar Rapids sends two to the hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were sent to the hospital after their vehicle rolled into a ditch on Wednesday.

Linn County Deputies, Fairfax Fire and Area Ambulance responded to a single-car accident at Linn Benton Road and Morgan Valley Road just after 1:30 P.M.

Authorities say Jeffery Karr, of Cedar Rapids, was driving a 2002 Toyota Tacoma truck northbound on Linn Benton Road when he lost control, went into a ditch and rolled the vehicle onto its top.

Karr and his passenger, Christine Karr (also of Cedar Rapids) were both trapped inside the truck when first responders arrived.

The two were freed from the truck and taken to an area hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

correction: An earlier press release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office identified Nathaniel Anciaux as the driver of the truck. This was incorrect. Linn County Sheriff's Office has issued a new press release clarifying this mistake and correctly identifying the driver of the truck.

