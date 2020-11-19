Advertisement

Rollover accident in Cedar Rapids sends two to the hospital

(MGN)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were sent to the hospital after their vehicle rolled into a ditch on Wednesday.

Linn County Deputies, Fairfax Fire and Area Ambulance responded to a single-car accident at Linn Benton Road and Morgan Valley Road just after 1:30 P.M.

Authorities say Jeffery Karr, of Cedar Rapids, was driving a 2002 Toyota Tacoma truck northbound on Linn Benton Road when he lost control, went into a ditch and rolled the vehicle onto its top.

Karr and his passenger, Christine Karr (also of Cedar Rapids) were both trapped inside the truck when first responders arrived.

The two were freed from the truck and taken to an area hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

correction: An earlier press release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office identified Nathaniel Anciaux as the driver of the truck. This was incorrect. Linn County Sheriff's Office has issued a new press release clarifying this mistake and correctly identifying the driver of the truck.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

Latest News

Tyson COVID cases lawsuit
UIHC says it still has available beds
Pardoned turkeys returning to ISU
Washington County hospital exchange system
State restrictions' impact on local events and wedding receptions