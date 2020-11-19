Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: Lorelei Perry

Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Operation Quickfind alert for 15-year-old Lorelei Perry of Walford, Iowa.

She was last seen at her home on Wednesday, October 28th at 11:00 P.M.

Perry is described as caucasian, 5″3 tall, 107 lbs, with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 892-6100.

Operation Quickfind: Lorelei Perry(Linn County Sheriff's Office)

