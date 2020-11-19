Northerly wind and clouds cool things down

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a day of warmth, the weather begins its cool down. Cold front slides to the south allowing a light north wind to blow across the state. Friday is quiet with clouds, in fact, clouds are more prevalent through the weekend. There is a storm system that affects us this weekend. While rainfall is still possible but is looking less and less and only across the south. Next week for Thanksgiving travel keep your eye on Tuesday’s forecast as a system will work across the upper Midwest.

