Advertisement

Northerly wind and clouds cool things down

By Joe Winters
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a day of warmth, the weather begins its cool down. Cold front slides to the south allowing a light north wind to blow across the state. Friday is quiet with clouds, in fact, clouds are more prevalent through the weekend. There is a storm system that affects us this weekend. While rainfall is still possible but is looking less and less and only across the south. Next week for Thanksgiving travel keep your eye on Tuesday’s forecast as a system will work across the upper Midwest.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Expect a mix of sun and clouds and winds with will gusty again throughout the day. Southwest...
Today is the warmest day of the week, highs in the 60s
Expect a mix of sun and clouds and winds with will gusty again throughout the day. Southwest...
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Widespread 60s likely today