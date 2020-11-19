Nebraska fugitive arrested in eastern Iowa Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Nebraska fugitive was arrested in eastern Iowa on Wednesday after fleeing the state.

Officials said 18-year-old Elias Lopez-Chavez was wanted on two counts of terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony and burglary from a home invasion incident in September in Douglas County, Nebraska.

Investigators were able to identify potential locations in eastern Iowa where Lopez-Chavez may have fled after investigating his associates.

U.S. Marshals conducted surveillance at multiple locations around Cedar Rapids and Marion until Wednesday, when Chavez-Lopez was seen exiting a commercial facility in the 800 block of 7th Avenue in Marion.

Marshals then arrested Chavez-Lopez and took him to Linn County Correctional Center in Cedar Rapids. He now awaits extradition to Nebraska.

