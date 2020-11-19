Most Linn County facilities to close to the public to help stop spread of COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Starting on Thursday, November 19th, Linn County is closing public access to many of their facilities to help stop community spread of COVID-19.

County staff will continue to work remotely to work on-site and remotely to provide County services. Those wishing to conduct County business can do so online or through phone, email, mail and drop boxes located outside County buildings.

The new measures will remain in effect until public health conditions improve and allow for modifications.

The following Linn Count buildings will be closed to the public:

Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center, 935 2nd St. SW, Cedar Rapids

Community Services Building (including DHS offices), 1240 26th Ave. Ct. SW, Cedar Rapids

Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building, 1020 6th St. SW, Cedar Rapids (with the exception of the Child Development Center and Public Health clinic)

Juvenile Detention Center (still providing services; visits will be virtual)

Secondary Road Department, 1888 County Home Rd., Marion

Wickiup Hill Learning Center, 10260 Morris Hills Rd., Toddville (scheduled outdoor programs will continue)

Conservation lodges in Linn County parks

LIFTS – office is closed to the public; routes are still running. Fares continue to be waived and the number of riders will be limited during each route.

Linn County Correctional Center – jail (no visits; the Correctional Center has been closed to the public since March 2020)

Linn County Sheriff’s Office, 310 2nd Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids (emergency and patrol services will continue uninterrupted through the Linn County Sheriff’s Office)

The following buildings will remain open, some with modifications:

Linn County Child Development Center (regular operating hours)

Public Health Clinic, 1020 6th St. SW, Cedar Rapids – will continue to provide vaccine clinics and refugee/immigration clinics by appointment only

Linn County Courthouse normal operating hours; however, restrictions are in place that limit entry to the courthouse

Juvenile Justice Center (Juvenile Courthouse) – normal operating hours

Fillmore Building (overflow homeless shelter) – regular operations

For all County services, please contact individual departments directly. Contact information for all County departments is available at www.LinnCounty.org.

