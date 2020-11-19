Advertisement

Midwest High School Hockey League pauses all games due to Gov. Reynolds COVID-19 proclamation

(Pexels image/Cava Edits)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Midwest High School Hockey League is pausing all games until after Gov. Reynolds’ recent public health proclamation ends.

The proclamation, which ends on December 10, considers the league recreational and prohibits them from gathering.

Because of this, the league said it will be pausing practices for all Iowa teams as well.

The league said in a news release it hopes to resume play on December 11, with plans to follow the current schedule.

