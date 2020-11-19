Less families traveling for the holidays due to COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids is open for business as usual, but the rush to fly out during the holiday season just isn’t what it usually is. ”There just aren’t as many folks. We were headed in to our fourth consecutive record-breaking year, for passenger traffic, and everything came to a screeching halt,” says Pamela Hinman, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Eastern Iowa Airport.

For the first nine months of 2020, the amount of passengers at the airport is down by 53% from the same time last year. Airport leaders say they aren’t expecting to see any holiday boost because of COVID-19. There are fewer people flying out, or paying to park, or eating before a flight. “You can see it in all of our...we have stakeholders, the airlines, the concessionaires, it’s been an impact for everyone,” says Hinman. The airport is also stopping terminal work until it gets a better idea of when the passengers will be back.

Masks have been required at the Eastern Iowa Airport for months, and increased cleaning measures are in place. “We have protocols in place to enhance cleaning, to make sure that high touch point areas are cleaned on a more regular basis, just better communication, face coverings are required,” says Hinman.

But feeling safe in the airport is only half the battle for travelers. Airport leaders say they’re hearing from people who say they aren’t flying not because they don’t feel safe on the plane or in the airport; but because they’re worried about being safe and following COVID-19 guidelines when they land in a new location.

UnityPoint Health and Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids are both recommending people limit their holiday celebrations to those who live in their immediate household. In a joint statement, the hospitals said “The recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is prompting hospital officials to share this unified message. Both hospitals are caring for record numbers of COVID-19 patients and the number of cases is expected to increase in the coming days and weeks.” It also recommended people limit trips outside of the home whenever possible to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as much as possible.

UnityPoint Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dustin Arnold says with the recent community spread of COVID-19 it’s critical to limit those gatherings. ”People have made a lot of sacrifices this year, there’s no doubt about it. And we do have a lot to be thankful for, and it would be good to reflect and spend time with family. But I do think we should limit it to immediate family this year,” says Dr. Arnold.

AAA is also expecting a drop in holiday travel this year due to COVID-19.

