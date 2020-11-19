Advertisement

Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center collecting donations to help provide holiday meals

Donations at the Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center in Cedar Rapids, pictured Oct. 18, 2020.
Donations at the Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center in Cedar Rapids, pictured Oct. 18, 2020.(Mary Green/KCRG)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center, in partnership with Fareway and HACAP, is collecting donations to give away holiday meals to families in need in an effort called “Turkey Time Together.”

Donations of $25 will buy a box of food for a family of four and the Center is planning on providing uncooked Thanksgiving meals (including a frozen turkey) to 350 families.

Food will need to be picked up on November 23rd or they are also offering delivery.

Applications are open to anyone, but families will need to pre-register on the Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center Facebook page.

The Center is not taking food items for this program, just money donations, which can be made via check, PayPal, Venmo or dropped off in-person at the Center. Volunteers will be needed to put food boxes together and deliver the items.

”Our goal is to reach as many people as possible and help anybody who is in a time of need,” said Raymond Siddell of the Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center. “Maybe they weren’t yesterday, but they are today with the state that we’re in with COVID, you know, there’s businesses that are closing on a regular basis. So sometimes that’s going to strike at the last minute and really put a strain on some of these households.”

For information on how to apply or how to donate, visit the Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center Facebook page.

