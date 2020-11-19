Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds allocates CARES funds to long term care facilities, unveils public awareness campaign

Gov. Reynolds held a press conference to give updates on the state's pandemic response.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds announced on Thursday the state is allocating $14 million in CARES funds to Iowa’s long term care facilities to assist with increased costs associated with testing and staffing.

This comes as an additional 20 COVID-19 outbreaks at long term care facilities were reported. These additional outbreaks will bring the total number of facilities with outbreaks to 114.

The state is also rolling out an update on Thursday to coronavirus.iowa.gov that will report the number of new cases over the past 14 days in facilities with active outbreaks.

Reynolds also stressed the importance of everyone doing their part to minimize the spread of the virus as she unveiled a new television ad campaign designed to promote public health measures like wearing a mask and washing hands regularly.

The television spots are part of a public awareness campaign in partnership with the Governor’s office, the Iowa Broadcaster’s Association, the Iowa Newspaper Association and the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

The television campaign features the following people:

  • Tom Vilsack, former Governor of Iowa and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture
  • Dan Gable, legendary Iowa wrestling coach, Olympic gold medalist, and recent recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom
  • Carson King, Carson King Foundation
  • Suresh Gunasekaran, CEO, University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
  • Katie Witt, a Test Iowa nurse

