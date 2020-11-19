Dubuque Community Schools going to transition to remote learning the week after Thanksgiving

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque Community Schools will transition to remote learning the week after Thanksgiving as it anticipates a spike in COVID-19 cases following the holiday.

In a statement released on Thursday, the school district says the remote learning will run from Monday, November 30th through Friday, December 4th. The district intends to return to hybrid learning on Monday, December 7th.

The district says they applied for a waiver from the Iowa Department of Education to make the transition.

Additional details about remote learning and meal availability will be made in the upcoming days.

