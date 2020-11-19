Advertisement

Coronavirus pandemic increasing need for many school food pantries

By Phil Reed
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More schools across Eastern Iowa say families are using their food pantries now more than ever due to the pandemic and the August 10th derecho.

Teresa Wilkes has been running the food pantry at Hiawatha Elementary School since it opened three years ago. She says their services have doubled since the coronavirus pandemic started.

“A lot of our families lost their jobs,” Wilkes said. “A lot of our families work in restaurants. So for whatever reason they don’t seem to qualify for unemployment. They might qualify for other assistance, but it’s not enough to get them by.”

The boxes of food that families pickup every Friday features items like meats, cereal, milk, and fruit. She hopes this eases the burden on them.

“Subsidize things that are more difficult to afford like meat and dairy,” she said. “To help them through the week, and to hopefully alleviate their own budget.”

The food is really coming in handy for kids taking virtual classes. Sometimes their families can’t make it up to the school every day to pick up their breakfast and lunch.

“That is something that we continue to reach out about,” said Wilkes. “And try to come up with new solutions and services to people who don’t have a car.”

Wilkes says helping others is her passion. The pantry is also building bonds.

“Not only does it feel good to help families out, but it creates stronger relationships with our families, with our neighborhoods,” she said.

All the food is donated through HACAP. Pickup is every Friday at 2:45 p.m.

