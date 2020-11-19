Busy holiday season during pandemic means tough calls for local shops

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Chocolate Shop in Marion said it did just about everything it could to safely stay open to customers: requiring masks inside the store, posting a personal plea on the front door from the owner, who’s at high risk for contracting COVID, and even lining up a barrier of mannequins to stop customers from getting too close to the counter and the employees behind it.

But now, those measures are just not enough.

“Because of the rise in COVID-19, we decided to close the retail. This is an effort to keep us safer,” owner Gae Sharp-Richardson said.

In addition to safety, Sharp-Richardson said they didn’t want to end up with an abundance of inventory in the event of another shutdown, as they did with Easter candy during the spring.

People who place larger, corporate orders ahead of time are still able to get chocolate.

“We’re still busy,” Sharp-Richardson said.

The Chocolate Shop is still taking precautions for those orders, too, with a blockade of tables, more mannequins, and a skeleton donning a pair of bunny ears encircling the door to keep space between customers and staff.

While Iowa is currently under a limited mask mandate — requiring people to wear masks in indoor public spaces when they can’t keep six feet of distance between themselves and others for 15 or more minutes — Sharp-Richardson said a stricter, statewide mask mandate would help them feel better about allowing walk-in customers again.

While it recommends the use of masks, the city of Marion also does not have a local mandate in place, as other cities, like Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, currently do.

“In fact, I just called the number for the governor, and I asked that there be a mask mandate so that it would help us, the businesses, so we don’t have to explain to the customers why you don’t have to wear a mask,” Sharp-Richardson said, adding her employees had experienced some pushback from customers who refused to wear masks in the store.

Not far away from The Chocolate Shop, Swamp Fox Bookstore in Marion is closed to walk-in customers, too.

The shop recently decided to open by appointment only during its busiest time of the year.

“It was very, very difficult,” co-owner and operations manager Terri LeBlanc said of the decision. “This can be a make-or-break time of year for many small businesses, especially a new one like ours that just started in July.”

The store is only 180 square feet, and its owners said they feel a responsibility to their customers and to themselves, especially in such close quarters.

“We just felt we needed to take this move for our community and for our own safety,” LeBlanc said.

Now they’re pushing online sales, pickup, and delivery, trying to get through their first holiday season under unusual circumstances.

“We know reading has increased with the pandemic going on, and so we’re trying to just make sure that people can get those books in a way that makes sense to them,” LeBlanc said.

